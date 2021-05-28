Pride of Manchester awards go online

The Pride of Manchester Awards have gone online due to Covid 19.

The awards are all about honoring our region's unsung heroes and celebrating ordinary Mancunians who have done some extraordinary things.Covid has changed a lot including this year's awards, but it hasn't stopped us celebrating the people around us that have gone above and beyond.Among the winners is 13-year old Kiera Arnold who bagged the Teenager of Courage Award for raising thousands of pounds to help people who are terminally ill.Keira was four when her dad Stephen died of cancer, She later decided to raise money in His memory for the Hospice where he spent his last days.She even set up Keira's Wishes to help pay for final requests of patients at the hospice and their families.The Fundraiser of the Year Award went to 70 year old Frank Rothwell from Oldham who raised 1 million pound for dementia research when he rowed across the Atlantic by himself.He set off from the Canary Islands to Antigua last year,. rowing 3,000 miles in 56 days.

Frank is the oldest person to ever take on the challenge. There are lots more winners to come, you can now watch the awards on YouTube. All of this year's Pride of Manchester winners will be put forward for a chance to win the Pride of Britain Awards, which will be shown on ITV in the Autumn.