How does it feel to get back on stage, after a 15 month hiatus from performing?

It's a challenge hundreds of bands from the North West have been longing for - but getting ready for the big return amid coronavirus restrictions has brought some difficulties.

The Christians - a Liverpool band known for their 80s hits 'Harvest For The World' and 'Forgotten Town'- have been preparing for their first outdoor gig through an unusual rehearsal option; they're giving neighbours a free performance, by practicing in a garden shed.

We're just tangled in wires every day! But yeah, it's been wonderful - the shed has saved me. Garry Christian, lead singer

Built before the pandemic, the shed became the perfect place for the band to write and record their new album.

They've been able to isolate, go into "a creative bubble" - and use the experiences of the last year as inspiration for their songwriting.

The band have missed playing to an audience but are finally back on the road - just waiting to find out whether they can play larger gigs this summer.

"Things have definitely changed and it won't be exactly the same as it was before 18 months ago," their lead singer explained, "It's come to this this point where people are thinking differently. But for the entertainment industry, we hope that nothing has changed. I want to go back to the way it was!"

An outdoor gig in Chester over the Bank Holiday weekend has sold out, so are they band nervous to get back out there, after such a long gap?

