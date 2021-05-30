Four men have been hospitalised after an armed mass brawl in Bolton.

Police were called to reports of a large group of people involved in a fight on Bromwich Street at around 10:40 on the evening of Saturday May 29.

Police have arrested six men, all aged between 22 and 45, who are being held on suspicion of violent disorder, and section 18 assault.The four men taken to hospital were among the six men arrested, GMP said.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information. Credit: MEN Media

Officers have established two separate cordons at the scene, which currently remain in place as investigations continue.A section of Bromwich Street is closed off, while a nearby park is also shut.