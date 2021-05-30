A remembrance convoy has been held in memory of a two year old boy who died in a gas explosion in Lancashire.

George Hinds - whose parents described him as their "beautiful angel" - died at the scene of the blast in Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham.

He was two months short of his third birthday.

George Hinds was killed in the explosion in the middle of the night in Heysham.

He was so precious to us. We have no words to describe how we feel and just want time to ourselves to come to terms with what has happened. Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds, George's parents

Hundreds of people gathered on Morecambe Promenade on Sunday May 30, paying their last respects to little George.

The convoy was Paw Patrol themed to reflect George's favourite cartoon, and included cars, bikes, tractors, and horse-drawn carriages.

The event's co-organiser, Sandra Cottam-Shea, says the day was bitter-sweet, behind "a huge world of sadness", but it was a good chance to support the family through their loss.

A criminal investigation has now been launched after Lancashire Police detectives confirmed that the explosion on Mallowdale Avenue was caused by a gas pipe which had been cut inside a neighbouring house.

They're urging anyone with information to come forward.

