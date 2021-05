A man in his 70s has died after being hit by a taxi in Liverpool.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the fatal collision in Kirkdale this morning. At around 1am, emergency services were called to Westminster Road to reports that a blue Skoda Octavia taxi had hit a pedestrian.A 50-year-old man from Salford was detained and arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

Sergeant Martin Mayne said: