A man is in a critical condition and two other people have been seriously injured after a stabbing on Formby beach.

Merseyside Police said two men aged 20 and a 16-year-old boy were taken to hospital by air ambulance after the "unprovoked attack" on Formby beach in Sefton at 7.10pm on Sunday.

One of the men is in a critical but stable condition and the conditions of the other man and the teenager are described as serious but not life-threatening, a force spokesman said.

Detectives appealed for anyone on the beach who witnessed the "shocking'' attack to come forward.

Merseyside Police investigate the incident on Formby Beach Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Superintendent Mark Baker said: