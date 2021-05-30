Police are carrying out an urgent search for a 15 year old girl who's gone missing from Lancashire.

Jodie Woods was last seen at 8am on Friday 28 May in Great Harwood.

Officers say they are "very concerned" for her welfare and need to find her.

Have you seen Jodie Woods? Credit: Lancashire Police

Police say it's also possible Jodie may have been the vicinity of the Arndale Centre in Manchester on Saturday, May 29.

Description:

white

around 6ft 2ins

last seen wearing a short purple and red bomber jacket without a hood, black leggings, and dark blue Nike trainer

may be wearing a long, black wig styled in a side ponytail

has braces

For immediate sightings of Jodie, please ring 999.

If you have any other information on her whereabouts, please call 101.