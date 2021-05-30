Efforts are continuing over the Bank Holiday weekend and the half term holidays to encourage people in Bolton to get a coronavirus vaccine.

A new vaccination centre has been set up at Eden Boys' School, which will remain open from 10am to 6pm every day throughout half term.

The medical team leading the drive say there are thousands of people still in Bolton who still need either their first or second dose:

We're here, we're ready, we've got plenty of vaccines - both AstraZeneca and Pfizer - and we will find a reason to vaccinate you all. Dr Anne Talbot

A female-only queue has also been set up, with a guaranteed female vaccinator for any women who would prefer this.

People don't need an appointment to receive either a first or second dose.

It comes as the town's coronavirus rates continue to rise - 1161 confirmed cases in last seven days - a rise of nearly 5% on the week before.

Vaccinators are being supported by the British army, who earlier this week carried out door to door testing in the town to try to reduce the rate of asymptotic spreaders.

Soliders in Bolton at briefing before delivering leaflets and Covid testing kits.

Meanwhile, the Royal Bolton Hospital - which faced one of their busiest ever emergency departments last week - reports that while they are busy, and "the number of patients with Covid has gone up" they are managing well and open to anyone who needs help.

The hospital's Chief Executive Fiona Noden is urging people to accept the invitation to get a coronavirus vaccine, adding "this will reduce the spread of Covid and demand on health services."

RELATED: