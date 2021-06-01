Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has left the club for Real Madrid.

The 61-year-old signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Everton in December 2019. He had previously managed the Spanish club for two years between 2013 and 2015.

In a statement posted on Everton's website Ancelotti said: "I would like to thank the Board of Directors, the players, and the Evertonians for the tremendous support they have all given me during my time at the Club."

I have complete respect for everyone associated with Everton and hope they can achieve the exciting opportunities they have in front of them. Carlo Ancelotti

He continued: "While I have enjoyed being at Everton I have been presented with an unexpected opportunity which I believe is the right move for me and my family at this time."

Ancelotti will replace Zinedine Zidane in the Spanish capital as he takes up the Head Coach position.

Ancelotti guided Everton to 10th place in the Premier League last season and the club will now look for its sixth permanent manager in five years.

The Italian spent two seasons at Real where he won the Champions League and three other major trophies before being sacked in 2015.

He agreed a three-year contract after Zidane resigned following Real's failure to win a trophy last season.

Everton said it, "would like to place on record its thanks to Carlo for his service to the Club over the past 18 months.

"The Club will begin the process of appointing a new manager immediately and will provide updates in due course."