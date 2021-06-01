Helium balloon causes delays on trains to Liverpool

Rail passengers between St Helens and Liverpool Lime Street have been delayed today -by a helium balloon.

It got tangled in 25,000-volt overhead electric cables in Prescot, meaning engineers had to close the line and switch off the electricity so the balloon could be safely removed.

While Helium-filled balloons are fun, they pose a real safety and performance risk to the railway. Our advice is not let them loose outside, especially if you’re near the railway. Leave them indoors away from high-voltage equipment so we can keep trains running on time. Phil James, Network Rail's North West route director

Credit: Network Rail

There were delays causing to three trains between St Helens and Liverpool Lime Street.

Helium-filled balloons cause dozens of train delays for passengers across Britain each year.

Network Rail recorded more than 600 balloon-related incidents across England, Scotland and Wales over the last ten years.