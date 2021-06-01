Helium balloon causes delays on trains to Liverpool
Rail passengers between St Helens and Liverpool Lime Street have been delayed today -by a helium balloon.
It got tangled in 25,000-volt overhead electric cables in Prescot, meaning engineers had to close the line and switch off the electricity so the balloon could be safely removed.
There were delays causing to three trains between St Helens and Liverpool Lime Street.
Helium-filled balloons cause dozens of train delays for passengers across Britain each year.
Network Rail recorded more than 600 balloon-related incidents across England, Scotland and Wales over the last ten years.