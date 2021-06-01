A van driver killed a motorcyclist while 'grossly distracted' after using his phone at the wheel - 15 years after he was involved in another fatal crash when he hit a 13-year-old schoolboy.Kurt Sammon, who's 55, has been jailed for seven years after he hit Louis McGovern, who was on a motorbike, in Stockport, Greater Manchester, in January 2019.

In February 2004, Sammon collided with 13-year-old Michael Weaver, but legal technicalities led prosecutors to drop a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.He was jailed for six months on that occasion after pleading guilty to careless driving, failing to stop, failing to report an accident, driving without insurance and driving without an MOT.

Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court heard how Sammon, who has an 'appalling' driving record, crashed into Mr McGovern after going through a red light at a junction.Mr McGovern, a 'kind' and 'thoughtful' geo-technical engineer who was on his way home after work, was dragged under Sammon's Ford Transit and died the following day.Months earlier, Sammon had avoided a driving ban after he successfully argued that having his licence taken away would affect his job and his caring responsibilities to his mother.The family of Mr McGovern, who was planning to propose to his partner, described told the impact of his death.

I finally felt everything in my life was in place. I knew my future and it was Louis, and a long, joy-filled life with him. I was so happy with Louis and he was my best friend. We would have got married and had our own family, and in an instant that future was taken away and gone forever. Lauren James, Mr McGovern's partner

Sammon, a former heroin addict, has a criminal record littered with driving offences. During 2002, he racked up 49 penalty points in a three-month period.In February 2004, Sammon collided with 13-year-old Michael Weaver as the schoolboy crossed Kingsway in Burnage, south Manchester.Sammon, who left the scene of the crash, was later jailed for six months after pleading guilty to careless driving, failing to stop, failing to report an accident, driving without insurance and without an MOT.Legal technicalities led prosecutors to drop a charge of causing death by dangerous driving. The offence of causing death by careless driving did not exist at that time.Sammon was jailed for six months and also received a five-year driving ban.But he went on to commit more driving offences more than a decade later.

It would appear unfortunately where a lesson might have been learned, it wasn’t Rob Hall, prosecuting lawyer

Before the crash, Sammon had been using WhatsApp and reading and sending messages, as well as making a call.He claimed he had been using his hands-free device, and had stopped his van to use his phone.