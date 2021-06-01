A fire service has warned that time spent trying to squeeze between inconsiderately parked cars could endanger lives.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service posted a picture of a recent incident in Clitheroe showing an engine trying to pass through parked cars on a residential street.

It was left struggling to fit between the gap, which, the service said, "in other circumstances this could have endangered lives".

They urged others to park 'more considerately' to allow for emergency service access.

Drivers who block routes for fire engines could have their cars moved by firefighters or, in worst case scenarios, damaged by engines desperate to get to the scene of an emergency.