Liverpool's Bianca Walkden aims for gold as Team GB name their Olympic Taekwondo team
Report by Jennifer Buck
It is just 51 days until the Tokyo Olympics get underway and today the taekwondo team that will be competing in Japan was named.
Liverpool's Bianca Walkden is one of team GBs big hopes, the triple world champion is aiming to take home her first Olympic gold medal.
The three time world champion wants to add an Olympic gold medal to her tally, today she had to watch her flatmate train as she takes a days rests with an ankle injury. Jade Jones is aiming for a historic third Olympic gold medal.
The athletes are ready to go, but there is still some uncertainly in Japan that the games should go ahead at all, as the effects of the pandemic are still being felt
All the athletes have been vaccinated and regular covid testing still takes place, so with just eight weeks to go until the games begin they are now just fighting to win