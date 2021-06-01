Report by Jennifer Buck

It is just 51 days until the Tokyo Olympics get underway and today the taekwondo team that will be competing in Japan was named.

Liverpool's Bianca Walkden is one of team GBs big hopes, the triple world champion is aiming to take home her first Olympic gold medal.

We've all been selected now, our name's on that piece of paper and we all just want to get on that plane get out there and compete and have the chance to fight for our dream and hopefully we can all come back with a shiny medal Bianca Walkden, Team GB Taekwondo

The three time world champion wants to add an Olympic gold medal to her tally, today she had to watch her flatmate train as she takes a days rests with an ankle injury. Jade Jones is aiming for a historic third Olympic gold medal.

it's going to be a very tough competition maybe the toughest yet the opponents are really tough and it's a really tough field so I know I am going to have to be super on it to win gold as always but I believe in myself and I believe I can do it Jade Jones, Team GB Taekwondo

The athletes are ready to go, but there is still some uncertainly in Japan that the games should go ahead at all, as the effects of the pandemic are still being felt

We recognise that safety and health is the primary and after that comes very quickly performance so we will be doing everything we need to do to make sure we get in there safely and understand the japanese situation as well Gary Hall, Performance Director GB Taekwondo

All the athletes have been vaccinated and regular covid testing still takes place, so with just eight weeks to go until the games begin they are now just fighting to win