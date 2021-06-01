Morecambe fans are celebrating after the club won promotion to the third tier of English football for the first time in their history.

A controversial penalty decision gave Morecambe the crucial goal they needed - they beat Newport County one-nil at Wembley in the League Two play off final.

Neither side were able to find the back of the net in normal time, but in the second half of extra time the deadlock was eventually broken by Carlos Mendes Gomes' penalty.

The Shrimps managed to maintain their flawless record at Wembley, having won their only two previous appearances at the stadium - a 2007 Conference play-off final against Exeter and the 1974 FA Trophy final.

It was also manager Derek Adams' second promotion from the fourth tier, having led Plymouth out of League Two in 2016-17.

Morecambe players paid tribute to their former teammate Christian Mbulu who died in 2020. Credit: PA

The 34th minute was marked with applause from both teams in memory of former Morecambe player Christian Mbulu, who died on May 26, 2020.

