Rollercoaster riders rescued after Blackpool breakdown
About 30 people including a five-year-old boy had to be rescued from a rollercoaster in Blackpool.
The wooden, twin-track Grand National ride, built in 1935, broke down at midday on Tuesday.
Staff at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach attraction had to climb up the ride, which stands 62 feet (19m) high, to escort nervous thrill-seekers back to the ground.
At about the same time, another rollercoaster at the same amusement park, the giant Big One, also suffered a temporary stoppage, but riders were able to remain seated and the ride continued five minutes later.
Steve Ely, from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, on the Grand National ride with his two children, tweeted a photo of the ride stuck at the top of an incline on the roller-coaster.