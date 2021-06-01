The Heinz factory in Wigan is to start making ketchup again for the the first time in twenty years.

Production was moved to Holland two decades ago, but is now being moved back to the UK thanks to a £140 million pound investment in the factory.

The plans include mayonnaise and salad cream to be produced at the Kitt Green site, in a move which could see 50 jobs created.

The site at Kitt Green, Orrell, is the largest food processing plant in Europe and around 1.3 billion cans of food are produced at the plant every year.As part of the proposals, the manufacture of sauces such as Heinz Tomato Ketchup would be brought back to the UK and 50 new jobs could be created.The investment would also be used to fund updated manufacturing equipment and technology.Luis Spinardi, Site Director at Kitt Green said: "This is a very exciting time for Kitt Green and I am proud that the potential for the site to grow and modernise is being recognised."As a result of this proposed investment, we are now in the fortunate position where Kitt Green can become a much more modern facility and our teams will have the ability to adopt more contemporary ways of working whilst exemplifying the highest global standards for food manufacturing.

Consumers remain at the centre of everything we do, and this was particularly evident during the pandemic; I would like to thank all our teams for their relentless dedication, commitment and resilience throughout the year helping to feed the nation. Luis Spinardi, Site Director at Kitt Green

The proposed investment is subject to final US approvals from Kraft Heinz later in the year but would be the biggest Kraft Heinz investment, in over two decades, for an an existing manufacturing site outside of the United States.