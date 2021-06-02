Covid variant hotspots are 'volcanoes threatening to explode'
Dr Lisa Spencer warning coronavirus cases could explode
A leading doctor from Liverpool has warned rising coronavirus hotspots are volcanoes which could explode and spread disease across the country.
Scientists are assessing the impact of the planned relaxations on June 21, dubbed Freedom Day, and whether that could be derailed by a surge in infections fuelled by the Indian variant.
Dr Spencer, who is honorary secretary of the British Thoracic Society urged caution, at a time when cases in the parts of the North West were rising.
The latest Covid infection data show the five areas where the virus is spreading FASTEST are in the North West. They are Rossendale, Blackburn with Darwen, Ribble Valley, Hyndburn and South Ribble.
Blackburn with Darwen has overtaken Bolton as the UK's covid hotspot - a rate of 436 per 100,000 people.
