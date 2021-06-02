Police are continuing to appeal for information into the fatal shooting of a teenager in Toxteth, four years on from his death.

Yusuf Sonko was found with gun shot wounds on Tagus Street, at the back of the shops on Lodge Lane, on June 2 2017. He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

A number of men have been arrested and remain under investigation in connection with the murder. A £20,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for Yusuf’s death also remains in place.

Officers say they are determined to see that those responsible are found and that Yusuf's family and friends see that justice is done.

We’re convinced that there are people who live in L8 and beyond who hold vital information to progress this investigation. We do understand the worry and fear that people feel when speaking to police, so I want to reiterate that anything passed on is handled with care and sensitivity, and that there are measures can be put in place to protect those brave enough to speak. Detective Chief Inspector Siobhan Gainer, Merseyside Police

Det Ch Insp Gainer continues: “Murder investigations can sometimes take years to solve, so time is no barrier to our enquiries. In fact, people who felt reluctant to come forward at the time or since may not be in a position to do so. Please do the right thing and help a family desperate for answers.“We’re still actively appealing for any witnesses to the shooting itself, or those who may have seen groups of young males running in the Lodge Lane area just before 8.30pm on the night, or two males on pedal bikes in the area before or after. Any piece of detail, however small, could be a huge step forward for us all, so please don’t assume what you know is trivial or unimportant. We will make that assessment.”

Community police officers will be in the area today (June 2) to speak to residents and businesses, and are urging anyone who holds information to come forward, either directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.Can you help?