Manchester Fashion Movement wants to change the culture of throwaway fashion

How many of us ever stop to think about how our clothes are made and the effect that buying them or throwing them away will have on the planet?

The newly-formed Manchester Fashion Movement wants to change the unsustainability of throwaway fashion.

The movement is encouraging us to re-use old clothes, buy second-hand, and shop at smaller independent stores.

The growth of sustainable fashion has increased massively in recent years. Platforms like Depop, Vinted, Etsy, and Ebay allow people access to second-hand, thrift clothes more easily.

Lately, so many of Manchester’s independent businesses have collectively been making a conscious effort towards a more sustainable future.

Alison Carlin and Camilla Cheung don't expect us all to switch to second-hand clothes, but they do want us to think a little harder about the clothes we wear.

The Manchester Fashion Movement's ethos is all about recycling clothes, not throwing them away and buying new clothes from local independent shops.

There's no better example of all this than Sneaker Pharm, where Vinnie Taylor lovingly restores old trainers so their owners don't have to chuck them in the bin.

Some of the shoes he's restored are worth hundreds of pounds but he's just glad they're not being thrown away.

Next door to Sneaker Pharm is the Suzi Loves Milo vintage clothes emporium.

Worker Phoebe Calloway told us why we all need to try harder to re-use old clothes to help save on waste and help save the planet.

But it's not all about second-hand clothes.

Neve Carr designs, makes and sells garments from her shop in the Northern Quarter, much of it from reclaimed or old fabric.

She explained the meaning of slow fashion - a buzzword in the sustainable fashion movement.

Danielle Mooore from Manchester band Crazy P has been wearing upcycled and vintage clothes like this trouser-suite on stage for years.

The climate emergency and the rush to save our planet is now a top priority for governments around the world.