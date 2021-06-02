A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman fell to her death from a building in Liverpool city centre.Police raced to Irwell Chambers on Union Street at 10.40pm yesterday after reports an 18-year-old woman had fallen from the building.

Murder arrest after woman, 18, falls to her death from Liverpool city centre building Credit: Echo Syndication

Despite the best efforts of paramedics the woman died at the scene.A 21-year-old man - who is known to the victim - was arrested on suspicion of murder but detectives are said to be keeping an open mind.

Police are in the process of informing the woman's family as an investigation has been launched.A large police presence was seen on the street in the city centre last night following the incident.Detective Inspector Craig Turner said:

We are in the very early stages of an investigation, and would appeal to anyone who has any information at all to come forward. Door-to-door and CCTV enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with any information to please come forward. If you saw or heard any suspicious behaviour in Irwell Chambers or Union Street last night please get in touch. Detective Inspector Craig Turner

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police socialmedia desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC.