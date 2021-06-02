Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green said she was "very disappointed" in the government's plan to give an additional £1.4 billion of funding to children's education.

She told ITV News, the money was significant in theory but not "in practice when the government’s own education expert has advised that ten times more would be needed."

She added:

This will only give one hour a fortnight of tutoring to children, when we know that many millions of school hours have been lost over the last year. There’s nothing at all for the wider social and emotional wellbeing package that Labour is suggesting is needed. Shadow education secretary Kate Green

"We’ve heard again and again from parents and from teachers that it’s not just lost learning that they are worried about but children’s social and emotional wellbeing."

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says tutoring has especially helped those from disadvantaged backgrounds. Credit: PA

The Labour Party has announced its own post-Covid package for education, which includes quality mental health support, continued development for teachers and breakfast clubs - at a proposed cost of just under £15 billion.