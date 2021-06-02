Stretford and Urmston MP Kate Green 'disappointed' in government's education catch-up plan
Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green said she was "very disappointed" in the government's plan to give an additional £1.4 billion of funding to children's education.
Read more: Covid: £1.4 billion to give England school pupils 100 million extra hours of tuition in coronavirus catch-up plan
She told ITV News, the money was significant in theory but not "in practice when the government’s own education expert has advised that ten times more would be needed."
She added:
"We’ve heard again and again from parents and from teachers that it’s not just lost learning that they are worried about but children’s social and emotional wellbeing."
The Labour Party has announced its own post-Covid package for education, which includes quality mental health support, continued development for teachers and breakfast clubs - at a proposed cost of just under £15 billion.