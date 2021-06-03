A rescue dog who was born with an unusual neurological condition that leaves him wobbly and unsteady on his paws is looking for a new home.

Barney was taken in by the RSPCA in Lancashire in December 2020, when his owner could no longer take care of him.

At first, the two year old malamute struggled to stand and stay upright without help - but after working through training exercises with RSPCA staff, his balance is now improved.

Now he’s so much better but you can tell there’s something wrong when you see him walking; he is hyper-extended with his legs and is very wobbly but it doesn’t slow him down! Jeanette Ainscough, Lancashire East RSPCA

Jeanette Ainscough, centre manager for the RSPCA's Lancashire East branch, added that Barney loves playing in the fields and going out for a walk - and is now looking for a permanent home.

Jeanette added: “Some people may think it’s funny or strange seeing Barney with his unusual walk but we just think it makes him even more endearing and lovable. He is unique and we absolutely love him for it."

Barney needs a loving home where he can continue his excercises. Credit: RSPCA

Barney has regular physiotherapy sessions and special exercises to help with his proprioception and to build muscle - he will need new owners who can continue this work and help to manage his condition.

He’s such a lovely lad who will make such a wonderful companion for the right home. He needs owners who can help with his ongoing condition and create a safe and loving home for him. Jeanette Ainscough, RSPCA Lancashire East

Find out more about Barney by contacting the RSPCA Lancashire East team: