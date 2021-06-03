Lancashire launches county-wide bid to become UK City of Culture 2025

Lancashire has launched a county-wide bid to become the UK City of Culture 2025.

For the first time, the competition will welcome bids from groups of towns joining together to win the bid for an area.

Organisers say their mission is to produce an "ambitious, inclusive cultural programme" that will integrate the urban, the coast and the countryside.

Local people are being asked to get involved and and "creative people" are being asked to apply to join a Citizens Advisory Panel.

Loz Kaye, Citizen Engagement Manager for Lancashire2025 said: “Lancashire’s strength is its amazingly creative people who will be at the heart of our bid for UK City of Culture bid and it is vital that we hear the county’s voices in what we do.

Loz Kaye continues: "We are looking for people who are passionate about a positive future for Lancashire, and the role played by culture, arts, nature and digital technology.

“People who are committed to improving Lancashire and have strong links to their communities, whether that’s in a small rural village or in a busy urban centre. This bid aims to link all kinds of communities through culture, creativity and participation.

The UK City of Culture 2025 bid is delivered by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS). It says the competition will use culture as a "catalyst for levelling up areas outside London and put culture at the heart of their plans to recover from the impact of the pandemic."

If you are from Lancashire and are interested in joining the Citizen's Advisory Panel - there's more information here.