A husband who confessed to murdering his wife has now been cleared of any wrongdoing.Carl Alcock told police he deliberately gave Lynsey Alcock a fatal combination of drugs leading to her overdose.But prosecutors now accept this was "false" and the homeless dad wanted to be locked up "to avoid sleeping under a bridge".Mrs Alcock, 45, was found dead at a home in Swallowhurst Crescent, Norris Green, at around 7.45pm, on May 29 last year.A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of her tragic death was "mixed depressant drug toxicity with pneumonia".

Mr Alcock, also 45, of no fixed address, was charged with his wife's murder in December - seven months after her death.He made a bizarre "confession" to police, which left officers incredulous, but he was remanded in custody.The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has since offered no evidence against Mr Alcock.Richard Pratt, QC, prosecuting, said it was important and in the public interest to explain the decision at a court hearing at the end of April.He said defence lawyers confirmed Mr Alcock's defence statement would state he did not play a part in the acts which ultimately caused his wife's death and "his confession to her murder in December 2020 was false".Mr Pratt told Liverpool Crown Court that it would be for the prosecution to prove to the criminal standard [beyond reasonable doubt] that the ingestion of drugs by Mrs Alcock was not "self-administered" [that she did not take the drugs herself].He said only then would it be appropriate to consider Mr Alcock's intent and state of mind.Mr Pratt said in order to prove she didn't take the drugs herself, the prosecution would first have sought to rely on the circumstances not including his "confession".He said if the evidence was sufficient for the Crown to prove this "central feature" of the case without the confession, then a continued prosecution "may have been justified".However, he said: "If it is not, then we would need to examine the confession and ask whether we are in a position to prove that it was not merely voluntary but, more importantly, true."

Mr Pratt said a combination of Mrs Alcock's hospital records and a forensic science report's findings on the presence of her DNA close to the mouth of a medicine bottle - and the absence of her husband's DNA on that bottle - provided what was likely to be viewed by a jury as "strong indicators that she took the drugs herself, or at the very least that her consumption was informed and voluntary".

He said: "We consider that the prospect of satisfying a jury so as to be sure that Lynsey did not self-administer the drugs which brought about her death to be remote."

Referring to the "confession", Mr Pratt said it would be apparent to anyone listening to it that Mr Alcock's words "were met with confusion bordering on incredulity by the interviewing police officers".He said there were obvious factual problems with it, firstly that Mr Alcock said he was prompted to kill his wife after discovering she had been cheating on him in September 2020 - when she had died several months earlier and this couldn't be true.The prosecutor said Mr Alcock spoke of his wife having an "ectopic pregnancy" [when a fertilised egg implants itself outside of the womb] but this was unsupported by any pathological or medical evidence.He said Mr Alcock's description of giving her an excessive dose of the drugs zopiclone, diazepam and pregabalin was "not particularly well supported" by toxicology evidence, which appeared to point to taking morphine as "the most prominent contributor" to her death.He added that the concentration of zopiclone was higher than might be expected from "therapeutic levels", but the report didn't suggest levels that pointed towards "deliberate poisoning".

Mr Pratt said there were also indications that Mr Alcock's admissions were not motivated by a desire to confess guilt, but "governed by short term expediency", namely "to avoid sleeping under a bridge".He said it was also noted that Mr Alcock appeared to admit other serious criminal conduct, only for police to investigate these claims, which were "proved to be false also".Mr Pratt said: "For these reasons, we have come to the conclusion that it would be difficult to exclude, in the jury's mind, the possibility that this was a false confession."Moreover, I take the view that, in all fairness, it would be wrong to try to do so."He said the prosecution did not believe there was a reasonable prospect that a jury would feel able to reject the possibility that Mrs Alcock took the drugs herself.The prosecutor added: "Equally, we do not believe that a jury would be able to reject the possibility that the confession was false."He said: "Thus we have concluded that there is no reasonable prospect of a conviction in this case and it follows therefore that we are obliged to offer no further evidence and to invite the court to enter a verdict of not guilty."

In a post on Facebook on the anniversary of his wife's death, Mr Alcock wrote: "It's a year today since my beautiful wife passed over into heaven she was an angel when she was with me she was my true soulmate."I miss her so much it's killing me inside we were so happy and in love I'll never love the same she was my 7th wonder of the world her eyes glisten with joy all the time her smile would light up any room she lightened my life up and my heart."Now she's gone I feel empty inside but my love will never die for you you're my diamond and always was."In another post he added: "Just over a year ago I lost the most beautifulist woman ever to walk this planet I miss you so much lynsey paul alcock the best wife a man could of asked for xxx."