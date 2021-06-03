Video report by Hannah Miller

Health officials in Rossendale are urging those who are eligible for their second Covid-19 vaccine dose to come forward and help protect against the threat of new variants.

The borough currently has the third highest infection rate in England but despite this, just 35 percent of eligible people have come forward to receive their second jabs - compared to over half of adults who have been fully vaccinated across the country.

Meanwhile, the latest figures show coronavirus case rates across the whole of the North West have risen to their highest level in three months - with 87.4 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to May 30, up week-on-week from 53.7.

NHS vaccine hubs

Currently, there are no NHS vaccine hubs in Rossendale, so anyone who is not considered vulnerable, is forced to travel out of area into neighbouring boroughs to get vaccinated.

A vaccine bus is expected to visit parts of the district this weekend offering a surge of doses - but with rates continuing to rise, officials are warning that more centres are needed to help drive down the spread of the virus.

Which age groups are most affected by the rising rates across the country?

Case rates in England among all age groups have risen, with the highest rate among 10 to 19-year-olds.

In this group there were 72.3 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to May 30, up week-on-week from 55.1.

The second highest rate is among 20 to 29-year-olds, up from 31.6 to 52.0.

This is also the age group to see the biggest week-on-week increase.

PHE said the number of reported acute respiratory incidents in the past week had risen compared with the previous week "with the most notable increase in educational settings incidents".

It said Sars-CoV-2 - the virus that causes Covid-19 - was identified in the majority of those cases.

It added that a decrease in deaths with coronavirus is "likely to reflect the impact of both social and physical distancing measures and the vaccination programme".

Further easing of lockdown rules are due to take place later this month, though a major lifting of restrictions in England on June 21 has yet to be confirmed by the Government.

Where can I get tested in Rossendale?

Rossendale residents can get a PCR test by appointment at one of the testing sites below:

Marl Pits, Newchurch Road BB4 7SN (every day except Sundays)

John Street, Car Park Haslingden BB4 5QU (from 3rd June)