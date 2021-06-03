The life chances of thousands of young women could be seriously affected - unless urgent steps are taken to tackle "shocking" depression rates, a leading charity has warned.

Rates of depression among adults for the first quarter of 2021 were more than double that of pre-pandemic levels, but it's young women who have suffered the most, according to ONS data.

They found that more than 4 in 10 young women have had symptoms of depression in the last few months.

21% adults reporting depressive symptoms Jan-Mar 2021

43% women aged 16-29 reporting depressive symptoms Jan-Mar 2021

"The pandemic has really exacerbated existing fault lines," explains Joe Levenson from the Young Women's Trust, "So even before Covid hit, young women reported poor mental health, they were more likely to be in insecure and low paid jobs, more likely to experience sexism inside and outside of the work place."

"These are all massive problems, and it's really why government; local government, regional government, central government, need to act together to find a solution."

The Liverpool roller birds have missed being a support to each other.

During a training session for the Liverpool Roller Birds, it's clear how much they've missed being a support to each other over the last year.

"It's hard to put into words," said player Hannah Dickman, "For the past six years, roller derby has been my main outlet, my main source of friends, and stress release. It was like cutting off a limb really, because that's the main thing I need in my life to give me my mental health. I think we've all felt quite isolated, and like you're going through it on your own."

Training is now a chance for the team to talk, and tackle their problems together.

"I don't think these stats do surprise me," added Rebecca Wardle. "So many people in our generation are so used to their social support, and we've missed out on that for a whole year now."

We asked three players to rate their mental health over the last year. Here's what they told us:

But why is it young women who have been so disproportionately affected?

Nkoyo Shadracks is a mental health nurse and the founder of Bold St3p, an organisation in Manchester which aims to improve mental health and help people manage stress.

"I was getting so many phone calls from people who really needed to talk," Nkoyo Shadracks explained, "There is no doubt that the pandemic affects everybody, men and women, but as usual, women have been discriminately be more affected."

"Women were so worried - so many are frontline workers, anxious not only about what they were going to do if they caught the virus, but about how this was affecting their children, their bills - it was agonising for some women".

Nkoyo has now set up online sessions to support women from a black or minority ethnic background through the additional stresses and anxieties caused by the pandemic - the demand has been huge.

The general anxieties are around caring for their family, providing for their family, losing jobs, worried about bringing the virus home. It's a trauma - the pandemic is a trauma - and women will need a lot of help to recover from this. Nkoyo Shadracks

Where can you go to get help?

The NHS and several charities across the UK offer various resources and helplines for people who need help and for people who think someone they care about needs support.