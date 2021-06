Irene Blomeley and Vera Scott have been best friends for almost their entire lives.

The pair, who are from Stockport, are both 83-years-old.

Irene is living with Dementia and Alzheimers, but that doesn't stop her from rolling back the years to have a sing and dance with her best friend Vera.

The moment was captured on camera by Irene's son Steve and Vera's daughter Marie, who are married!