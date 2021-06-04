Report by Sports Correspondent David Chisnall

Most football fans have been supporting their team for as long as they can remember, and as the saying goes, you can change many things in life, but you can't change your Football team.

With that in mind, one North West club is doing everything they can to catch them early.

Liverpool are sending in the big names to win them over!

To celebrate the club's own birthday month, throughout June it's giving out gift packs to all babies born at the city's Women's Hospital.

And Sir Kenny Dalglish no less delivered one of the first packs to Baby Mae and her family.

Quite a surreal moment! Seeing Kenny playing football in the garden with Oliver's a moment I didn't expect. Dan Wood

Mae is one of the first babies to receive a gift pack from the football club and it's partner Joie.

To celebrate their birthday month, any baby born in June at Liverpool Women's Hospital will be given one.

As well as the hat, photo frame and personal letter from Sir Kenny, the club's foundation are also putting on workshop's to help new dad's adjust to parenthood.

New babies and their parents are being given gift packs by the club Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Becoming a parent is the start of an extraordinary journey. As we mark another year of being Liverpool Football Club, we wanted to take this time to celebrate Liverpool’s newest arrivals who will also be sharing our June birthday. Matt Parish, CEO of Liverpool FC Foundation

On average, 24 babies are born at Liverpool Women’s Hospital every day. In 2021, the hospital predicts that up 1,000 babies will be born each month due to a baby boom.