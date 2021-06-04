Sir Kenny Dalglish & Liverpool helping to welcome newborn babies at Liverpool Women's Hospital
Report by Sports Correspondent David Chisnall
Most football fans have been supporting their team for as long as they can remember, and as the saying goes, you can change many things in life, but you can't change your Football team.
With that in mind, one North West club is doing everything they can to catch them early.
Liverpool are sending in the big names to win them over!
To celebrate the club's own birthday month, throughout June it's giving out gift packs to all babies born at the city's Women's Hospital.
And Sir Kenny Dalglish no less delivered one of the first packs to Baby Mae and her family.
Mae is one of the first babies to receive a gift pack from the football club and it's partner Joie.
To celebrate their birthday month, any baby born in June at Liverpool Women's Hospital will be given one.
As well as the hat, photo frame and personal letter from Sir Kenny, the club's foundation are also putting on workshop's to help new dad's adjust to parenthood.
On average, 24 babies are born at Liverpool Women’s Hospital every day. In 2021, the hospital predicts that up 1,000 babies will be born each month due to a baby boom.