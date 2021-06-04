Report by Hannah Miller

It's come 32 years too late.

Two police forces are to pay compensation to more than six hundred survivors and families for the cover-up which followed the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.96 Liverpool football fans were killed in a crush on the terraces during an FA Cup semi final.

Only one person's ever been convicted - for a health and safety offence.

Last week, the trial of three men accused of perverting the course of justice over the disaster collapsed.One campaigner, whose brother was killed at Hillsborough, said today's announcement would never make up for all the years when the fans were blamed for what happened.

Meanwhile, Solicitors for the families say there's still frustration that compensation 'doesn't represent justice'.

Today South Yorkshire Police offered an 'unreserved apology' for the 'serious errors and mistakes' made on the day bad in subsequent investigations.

The force's subsequent failings also caused huge distress, suffering and pain, both to the victims and their families. This is something South Yorkshire Police profoundly regrets... We know these settlements can never make up for what they have lost and suffered.' South Yorkshire Police statement

Ann O'Connor has spoken to Professor Phil Scraton. His investigations into the altering of police statements after Hillsborough led to the setting up of the Hillsborough independent panel in 2009.

He told Granada Reports how he feels about lawyers for those acquitted last week, AGAIN questioning Liverpool fans behaviour even after lawyers for the police had agreed their failings and compensation.