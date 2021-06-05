Desperate leaseholders stage protests over cladding dangers
Manchester leaseholders who say they're facing huge bills because of potentially dangerous building materials have staged a protest outside the city's Town Hall.
Residents of seven apartment buildings in the Green Quarter say they're facing financial ruin and bankruptcy, mental health issues and homelessness because their homes were built using materials that mean they are not safe from fire.
Residents of two buildings within the Green Quarter, Cypress Place and Vallea Court, say the outlook for them is even more bleak.
Having already experienced the disruption of having flammable cladding removed from their buildings, now they have discovered further works are needed to protect their homes and they face bills of up to £30,000 each.
The buildings are thought to be the first to fail fire safety tests after the removal of dangerous cladding.
They're calling on the sites' developer Lendlease - which carried out the initial removal work - to carry out a second round of renovation work.
The company said it "understood the distress felt by leaseholders", but added that other options are potentially available to them.
