Desperate leaseholders stage protests over cladding dangers

Manchester leaseholders who say they're facing huge bills because of potentially dangerous building materials have staged a protest outside the city's Town Hall.

Residents of seven apartment buildings in the Green Quarter say they're facing financial ruin and bankruptcy, mental health issues and homelessness because their homes were built using materials that mean they are not safe from fire.

The situation we and millions of other leaseholders find ourselves in is a national disgrace. We bought our homes in good faith trusting the architects, developers, builders, and regulatory system to ensure they were safe. We have been failed by everyone and are now left with life changing bills. Stephen Squires, Britton House Cladding Action Group

Residents of two buildings within the Green Quarter, Cypress Place and Vallea Court, say the outlook for them is even more bleak.

Having already experienced the disruption of having flammable cladding removed from their buildings, now they have discovered further works are needed to protect their homes and they face bills of up to £30,000 each.

The buildings are thought to be the first to fail fire safety tests after the removal of dangerous cladding.

They're calling on the sites' developer Lendlease - which carried out the initial removal work - to carry out a second round of renovation work.

We’ve been through one set of remediation works, but even more defects have been found since then; we’re being penalised for proactively following government guidance that has subsequently changed. Simon Harrison, resident of Vallea Court

The company said it "understood the distress felt by leaseholders", but added that other options are potentially available to them.

We helped find a solution so that residents of two buildings at Green Quarter did not need to pay for the replacement of ACM cladding, which was completed successfully last year. And we’ve also welcomed funding announced by the Government, which we believe the current freehold owners of those buildings may be able to access if further improvement works are needed to meet the latest guidance. Lendlease statement