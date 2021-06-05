Report by Rob Jaskowski

The earliest known sports painting by LS Lowry is being shown to the public this weekend at the gallery in Salford which bears his name.

The 1928 work 'Going to the Match' shows crowds gathering for a rugby match and is being displayed in the UK for the first time since 1966.

The red flag seen flying by the ground as well as the red scarves worn by several of the crowd members perhaps hints at the present-day club Salford Red Devils, while other figures bear the blue of Swinton’s playing colours.

Going to the Match by LS Lowry hanging in the gallery which bears his name.

It will be on display at The Lowry in Salford this weekend before being put up for auction.

It shows one of LS Lowry’s most iconic and timeless subjects – that of spectators thronging to a sporting occasion.

LS Lowry

Famed for his images of football, it is significant that it is a rugby match he chose to paint first, no doubt testament to the importance of the Rugby League to Northern communities.

One of only two of the sport known to have been painted by Lowry, the extremely rare work is an exceptional example of the beloved artist’s unique visual language.

Going to the Match has been in the same family collection since 1972.

It's now being sold as part of Sotheby’s inaugural British Art: Modern/ Contemporary live-stream auction this summer, with an estimate of £2m-£3m.