Surge testing rolled out to more communities in the North West

Enhanced testing is being rolled out in High Peak in response to rising Covid-19 infection rates, including cases of the Delta variant which originated in India.

Local health and council officials have joined forces in an effort to slow the transmission rate in Gamesley.

It comes as the weekly cases of coronavirus in the Gamesley and Glossop area have trebled.

Every household in Gamesley will get free PCR tests delivered to their door and people over the age of five at each address will be encouraged to take a test.

A walk-in vaccination clinic will also be held in the area on Saturday 5 June.

Derbyshire's Director of Public Health Dean Wallace described the outbreak of Covid-19 as concerning and urged everyone living in the area to use the PCR tests to protect their loved ones, their friends and their community.

Despite all our best efforts cases of Covid-19 continue to rise in Gamesley, including the variant first discovered in India. This significant outbreak reminds us that we cannot afford to let our guard down as we ease out of restrictions. Dean Wallace, Derbyshire's Director of Public Health

He added: "We're asking everyone aged five and over who lives on the Gamesley estate to do a PCR test to help keep themselves, their family and their community safe."

On Saturday, a vaccination bus will park up at Winster Mews car park, off Melandra Castle Road in Gamesley (SK13 0LU) and anyone who is eligible and has yet to have their first dose of the vaccine can go along between 9.45am and 3pm.

The rise in cases of the new Covid variant in Gamesley makes it important to vaccinate as many people as possible to provide protection, stop the spread and help us get back to normal. NHS Tameside and Glossop CCG Co-chairmen Dr Asad Ali and Dr Ashwin Ramachandra

If residents cannot attend the pop-up clinic, they can book locally using the details above or at a mass vaccination centre online at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccination or by calling NHS 119.