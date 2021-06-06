Meet the four North West 'sheddies' through to the Shed of the Year final

Video report by Emma Sweeney

Four North West 'sheddies' have made it through to the final of this year's Cuprinol Shed of the Year, 2021.

The annual competition, which has seven categories, celebrates the British shed in all its forms - from the miniature to the massive, the modern to the traditional, the cosy to the minimal and everything in between.

The North West 2021 Cuprinol Shed of the Year finalists

Les Rowe: Tranquility

Les Rowe is an artist from New Brighton in Merseyside who has been shortlisted in the Budget category for his creation, Tranquility.

The heptagonal, geometry-themed shed has seven outward-sloping sides and a seven-sided domed roof. Les built his shed with mostly recycled materials and parts donated from family, friends and neighbors.

The shed’s stained glass windows come from a synagogue in Cardiff, while the centre star is made from pitch pine reclaimed from St James's Church in New Brighton.

Alex Reynolds: The Snug

Alex Reynolds is a Stockport based joiner who has been shortlisted in the Pub / Entertainment category for his pub-shed, The Snug.

The idea for the shed came after Mr Reynolds, who is originally from Durham, built a pub-shed for a friend who wanted somewhere to relax back home.

When Alex and and his fiancé Zoe - who are also both classed as key workers - moved to Stockport during lockdown, they decided they should have a pub-shed of their own.

Michael and Sue Vermiglio: Mick & Sue’s Peaky Blinders Bar

Kirby-based Michael Vermiglio and his wife Sue Vermiglio based their shed - named Mick &Sue’s Peaky Blinders Bar - on the Garrison pub, which the Shelbys frequent in the popular Netflix series.

Complete with a 1950s-style jukebox, the entry is one of three sheds shortlisted in the Pub/Entertainment category.

Michael, a transport driver for a Catholic High School, started the lengthy process of building his Peaky Blinders shed in 2019, with the purpose of providing a space where family and friends could gather.

Michael Vermiglio in his Peaky Blinders themed shed.

Martin Gabbutt

Martin Gabbutt from Lancashire made his garden lodge from materials bought at auction.

The retired vet began the six-month project during lockdown, before completing it in November. Mr Gabbutt sourced materials from local auction houses and timber yards - with the main structure constructed from Oak and the interior featuring Walnut and Beech inlays.One of three finalists in the Cabin/Summerhouse category, Martin’s shed has been used asthe location of the digital launch for friend Nigel Womack’s People’s Booker prize-winningchildren’s book, Bea.