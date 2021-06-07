17-year-old girl raped in a Manchester park

A 17-year-old girl has been raped in a park in North Manchester.

It happened at Blackley Recreational Ground just before 8 o'clock on Sunday evening.

She'd been waiting for her friend in the park before she was attacked.

Part of the park remains taped off this afternoon with a police car stationed nearby.

The victim, who cannot be named, is being offered specialist support from police.

Initial enquiries suggest the girl was waiting for a friend she was meeting up with at the park when she was attacked, and we are working at great speed to explore various lines of enquiry to determine the identity of the offender. Chief Inspector Danny O'Neil, GMP

A police presence remains in the park on Monday afternoon Credit: MEN syndication

If anyone has any information then please contact police on 0161 856 3902 quoting incident 2693 of 06/06/2021. Details can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.