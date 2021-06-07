17-year-old girl raped in a Manchester park

Credit: MEN syndication

A 17-year-old girl has been raped in a park in North Manchester.

It happened at Blackley Recreational Ground just before 8 o'clock on Sunday evening.

She'd been waiting for her friend in the park before she was attacked.

Part of the park remains taped off this afternoon with a police car stationed nearby.

The victim, who cannot be named, is being offered specialist support from police.

A police presence remains in the park on Monday afternoon Credit: MEN syndication

If anyone has any information then please contact police on 0161 856 3902 quoting incident 2693 of 06/06/2021. Details can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.