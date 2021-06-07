Actress Rakie Ayola pays tribute to murdered Merseyside teenager Anthony Walker as she wins BAFTA
Rakie Ayola paid a moving tribute to murdered black teenager Anthony Walker and his mother as she won a Bafta for her role in a TV drama about the life he might have lived.
The actress was recognised for her performance as Gee Walker in Anthony. It was a one-off film written by Jimmy McGovern about the life her son might have lived had he not been murdered by two white men in an unprovoked racist attack in a Liverpool park in 2005 when he was 18.