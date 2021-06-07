Report by Andrew Fletcher

When 9-year-old Will Tyler went out for a day at the beach at Formby with his family last summer, he certainly didn't expect to end up undergoing emergency treatment in hospital.

But unfortunately, that's exactly what happened. Will, who's now 10, stepped on a patch of sand where a Barbecue had previously been sat. It left his feet severely burned. He'd later need a skin graft to repair the damage.

Will's feet were left bandaged after extensive surgery

The kids were running around playing when suddenly Will just screamed. As a parent, it’s the worst sound I’d ever heard and it’s a sound I’ll never forget. He pulled his foot out of the sand and his skin was peeling off his foot like melted wax. Toby Tyler, Will's dad

Will relied on a wheelchair at first then progressed to a walking frame and crutches and eventually was able to walk unaided again.

But he still has to look after his feet – wearing compression socks 23 hours a day and a splint at night, moisturising his skin and massaging the skin to reduce bumps in the scar tissue.

However, Will, who's from Stockport, is determined to stay positive, despite what happened. That's why to mark the anniversary of his accident, he's setting out on a fundraising mission, to thank the medical professionals at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, who helped him to recover.

They really looked after him. One of the highlights was they brought him a playstation for the weekend. Not only were they looking after him in pain relief, but all the catering staff, we made friends with the cleaners. They were all brilliant. Claire Tyler, Will's mum

After 8 nights he was allowed home, relying at first on a wheelchair

All themed around the number eight, to represent the eight days he spent in hospital, Will is already well on his way with conquering his challenge.

1st June – an 8km walk at Formby Beach

3rd June – 8km paddle in the Mersey River

9th June - eight friends will have a head shave in 8 minutes

Eight random acts of kindness

Baking an eight-layer cake for all the staff at the Burns Unit, with a little help from Granny

An eight-minute ice bath

Eight foods taste challenge

Eight nights sleeping out

Will's raising money for Royal Manchester Children's Hospital

William's well on his way to his target of 8 thousand 888 pounds.

Raising funds for the hospital and raising awareness of the dangers of beach barbecues.

To donate head to Will's fundraising page.