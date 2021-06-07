Back on his feet: the 10-year-old once unable to walk after beach BBQ burns raising money for hospital who cared for him
Report by Andrew Fletcher
When 9-year-old Will Tyler went out for a day at the beach at Formby with his family last summer, he certainly didn't expect to end up undergoing emergency treatment in hospital.
But unfortunately, that's exactly what happened. Will, who's now 10, stepped on a patch of sand where a Barbecue had previously been sat. It left his feet severely burned. He'd later need a skin graft to repair the damage.
Will relied on a wheelchair at first then progressed to a walking frame and crutches and eventually was able to walk unaided again.
But he still has to look after his feet – wearing compression socks 23 hours a day and a splint at night, moisturising his skin and massaging the skin to reduce bumps in the scar tissue.
However, Will, who's from Stockport, is determined to stay positive, despite what happened. That's why to mark the anniversary of his accident, he's setting out on a fundraising mission, to thank the medical professionals at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, who helped him to recover.
All themed around the number eight, to represent the eight days he spent in hospital, Will is already well on his way with conquering his challenge.
1st June – an 8km walk at Formby Beach
3rd June – 8km paddle in the Mersey River
9th June - eight friends will have a head shave in 8 minutes
Eight random acts of kindness
Baking an eight-layer cake for all the staff at the Burns Unit, with a little help from Granny
An eight-minute ice bath
Eight foods taste challenge
Eight nights sleeping out
William's well on his way to his target of 8 thousand 888 pounds.
Raising funds for the hospital and raising awareness of the dangers of beach barbecues.
To donate head to Will's fundraising page.