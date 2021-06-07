Report by Andy Bonner

There are increasing calls from schools and parents across the North West for the Government to allow teenagers to be vaccinated against coronavirus.Many schools have had classes and even whole year groups off isolating, with constant disruption to pupils' learning, and the recent rise in infection rates in Covid hotpots in the North West has been in part driven by school children.

For weeks some of our region's public health directors have urged the government to open up the vaccination programme to younger people.

Parents outside a secondary school in Wigan have been having their say.

Glyn Potts is the Headteacher at Newman RC College in Oldham. He believes his pupils SHOULD be given the option of getting a jab.

Today Health Secretary Matt Hancock called on the over-25s in England to come forward to get their Covid-19 vaccination from Tuesday.

Mr Hancock, who has signalled he is in favour of vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds to prevent school outbreaks, told pupils returning to classrooms this week after the half-term break that the “most important thing” they could do was get tested to ensure they are not asymptomatically carrying the virus.

Credit: PA Images

Labour's Lisa Nandy, who represents Wigan, says the government should listen to local public health officials, and move to roll out vaccines to younger people.