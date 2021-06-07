Man in a critical condition after a moped crash in Wigan

A man is fighting for his life after a collision in Wigan yesterday.

Police Officers on off-road bikes were following the man who was riding an off-road moped when he failed to stop at the officer's request.

It was part of an anti-social behaviour operation taking place in Wigan.

The man, in his 20s, came off the bike on Shuttle Street in Tyldesley. He was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

Our thoughts are with the man's family who are understandably distressed whilst he fights for his life in hospital. We will do all we can to support any subsequent investigation PC John Cavanagh, Serious Investigation Collision Unit, GMP

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.