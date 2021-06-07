Man in a critical condition after a moped crash in Wigan
A man is fighting for his life after a collision in Wigan yesterday.
Police Officers on off-road bikes were following the man who was riding an off-road moped when he failed to stop at the officer's request.
It was part of an anti-social behaviour operation taking place in Wigan.
The man, in his 20s, came off the bike on Shuttle Street in Tyldesley. He was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.