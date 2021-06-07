Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scored the winning goal against Romania last night and has insisted that England's players will continue to take the knee despite some fans booing the players before the match.

England played the friendly game in Middlesbrough as part of the preparations for Euro 2020. It's the first time the 23 year old has captained England.

Rashford scored England's only goal of the game from a penalty spot.

The players took the knee before the game but some supporters chose to boo the anti-racism move.