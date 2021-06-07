Schools tell pupils to wear masks indoors once again over fears of new Delta variant of Coronavirus
Parents and pupils at schools across the North West have been told masks will need to be worn inside school from today.
It comes after a rise in Coronavirus cases, linked to the Delta variant that originated in India.
Guidance on mask-wearing in schools had been relaxed last month, but now it appears that has changed.
Hartford Church of England High School in Cheshire and Droylsden Academy in Tameside have both laid out new rules to families through their websites.
Droylsden Academy say the temporary measure will be reviewed every two weeks, depending on the rate of transmission in the local community.
The rise in rates in areas like Tameside and Cheshire has yet to be mirrored by a steady increase in Covid-19 hospital cases, however, with the latest data showing patient numbers have climbed slightly to levels last seen at the end of May.
It's likely that many other schools and local authorities will follow suit, as the North West continues to be a hotspot for infections.
Eight of the 10 areas in Greater Manchester are currently above 100 cases per 100,000 - though one of them, Bolton, is continuing to record a fall in rates, and is currently down week-on-week from 390.5 to 318.2.