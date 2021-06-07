Parents and pupils at schools across the North West have been told masks will need to be worn inside school from today.

It comes after a rise in Coronavirus cases, linked to the Delta variant that originated in India.

Guidance on mask-wearing in schools had been relaxed last month, but now it appears that has changed.

Hartford Church of England High School in Cheshire and Droylsden Academy in Tameside have both laid out new rules to families through their websites.

In response to the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 the Director of Public Health is advising the re-introduction of face coverings for all staff and pupils in year 7 and above indoors while in school and college in the affected areas of Northwich and Winsford, including in classrooms where social distancing cannot be maintained, with the exception of certain lessons such as PE. Mike Holland, Headteacher

We are now advised by Tameside Public Health that there is a rise in transmission in the local community. This is largely due to the ‘Delta’ Variant of Concern. As a result of the deteriorating situation, and following a recommendation to all secondary schools from Public Health Tameside, from Monday 7th June face coverings will be re-introduced. P Wilson, Headteacher

Droylsden Academy say the temporary measure will be reviewed every two weeks, depending on the rate of transmission in the local community.

The rise in rates in areas like Tameside and Cheshire has yet to be mirrored by a steady increase in Covid-19 hospital cases, however, with the latest data showing patient numbers have climbed slightly to levels last seen at the end of May.

It's likely that many other schools and local authorities will follow suit, as the North West continues to be a hotspot for infections.

Eight of the 10 areas in Greater Manchester are currently above 100 cases per 100,000 - though one of them, Bolton, is continuing to record a fall in rates, and is currently down week-on-week from 390.5 to 318.2.

515.7 Blackburn with Darwen

318.2 Bolton

169.8 Preston

146.2 Stockport

117.5 Trafford