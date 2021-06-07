Two men jailed for killing former Bolton Mayor Gay Wharton in horror hit-and-run

Two men have been jailed for killing a former Mayoress of Bolton in an hit-and-run.

Gay Wharton, who was 58, was killed as she used a pedestrian crossing on Chorley New Road in Bolton last November. She died at the scene from catastrophic injuries.

Wasim Iqbal and Assad Hussain

Wasim Iqbal and Assad Hussain, both 23, were driving 'aggressively and competitively' along a 30mph stretch just seconds beforehand.

The two men, both of whom have a string of driving convictions and have previously been banned from the roads, were jailed for a total of twelve years.

Hussain will serve seven years and four months and Iqbal four years and eight months.

Today a court heard the two were not known to each other, but began racing on Chorley New Road just after midday on November 13th of last year. Both reached speeds of more than 80 miles per hour.

Mrs Wharton was hit at a pedestrian crossing by Assad Hussain's Audi.

Credit: MEN syndication

After hitting Mrs Wharton, Hussain left her for dead and continued to drive dangerously in the direction of Bolton town centre. He then drove to his father's home before handing himself into the police that same day.

Iqbal was either 'stationary or rolling to a stop' at the time of the crash but, after seeing what happened, turned on to a side street and parked up.

He then ran back to the scene before leaving the area with an unknown male.

It was another four days before Iqbal handed himself into police.

As well as jailing the pair, Judge Potter banned Hussain from driving for 10 years and eight months and Iqbal for seven years and four months.

Gay Wharton was an exceptional and talented person who devoted her many gifts to the care and support of others. She served her community in an exemplary fashion. Her loss is immeasurable in so many different ways. Judge John Potter