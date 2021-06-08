68 year old man left battered and bruised after attack at a Prestwich taxi rank

Alan suffered bruising to his arm and cuts to his head in the attack Credit: MEN syndication

A 68 year old man has been left battered and bruised after being set upon while working at a taxi rank in Prestwich.

Alan Walker suffered cuts and severe bruising following the assault in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mr Walker was working a night shift in a locked staff area behind a screen when the incident happened.

A man came in asking for a taxi at around 2.30am. When Mr Walker explained there were no more vehicles available the man turned violent kicking down the door and launching an attack.

He was punched and kicked and the assault brought on an angina attack

It’s sad that such a kind and gentle dad and grandad has been attacked for no reason because the guy couldn’t get a taxi. That’s what it boils down to Victoria - Alan's daughter

Alan Walker is a beloved Dad and Grandad

Mr Walker needed hospital treatment for cuts and bruises to his head and a large bruise on his arm. He is now unsure he will return to work

He said he doesn’t feel comfortable going back at the moment. It’s a real shame but he said it keeps him active. It keeps him young, he likes talking to people. Victoria - Alan's daughter

The offender is described as a stocky white man aged around 60, with a bald head and tattooed arms.

Police enquiries are ongoing