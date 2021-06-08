68 year old man left battered and bruised after attack at a Prestwich taxi rank
A 68 year old man has been left battered and bruised after being set upon while working at a taxi rank in Prestwich.
Alan Walker suffered cuts and severe bruising following the assault in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Mr Walker was working a night shift in a locked staff area behind a screen when the incident happened.
A man came in asking for a taxi at around 2.30am. When Mr Walker explained there were no more vehicles available the man turned violent kicking down the door and launching an attack.
He was punched and kicked and the assault brought on an angina attack
Mr Walker needed hospital treatment for cuts and bruises to his head and a large bruise on his arm. He is now unsure he will return to work
The offender is described as a stocky white man aged around 60, with a bald head and tattooed arms.
Police enquiries are ongoing