Captured on camera, the rare and beautiful sight of two minke whales off Contrary Head, near Peel on the Isle of Man.

Ian and Jane Young had the incredible encounter from their rib at 10.30am on Monday.

Captured on camera from their fishing rib off Contrary Head Credit: Jane Young

The couple were cruising along at 3 knots, with the whales feeding on a large bait ball for 30 minutes along with hundreds of birds.

Then one of the whales propelled itself out of the water in a rarely seen breach, just as Jane had her camera focused on the animal, resulting in this incredible set of photos.

Ian and Jane Young spotted the two minke whales and took these stunning pictures Credit: Jane Young

Further reports of bait balls and minke whales have been reported in the past few days in the south and west of the island.

The sightings have delighted Manx residents sharing the pictures on line and marvelling at their incredible marine life and the stunning 'once in a lifetime' photo opportunity.