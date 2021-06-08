Herd of 'teenage' cows break loose and invade Wirral golf course
A huge herd of "teenage" cows broke loose and took over a golf course in Wirral this morning.The 40-strong group went on an adventure to the greens of Arrowe Park Golf Club at about 7am (Tuesday, June 8).
As well as enjoying the delicacy of golf course grass, they also delighted early morning joggers and dog walkers who stumbled upon the rare sight. Keith Douglas, who lives close to the course, said:
Farmer Jon Appleby from Greenhouse Farm confirmed the cows were all back safely following their jaunt to the golf green.He said:
He continued: "Usually cows can run, but I think they had tired themselves out and by the time they got back to their field they looked grateful to be home."He said the young dairy cows are almost two years old and will have their first calfs later this year.After that, they will produce unpasteurised milk for the farm to sell which Mr Appleby says is a big seller.He said:
A spokesperson for Arrowe Park Golf Club said:
They continued: "They were all fine and did not cause any damage to the green because it is July and in July the ground is quite hard."Had it been January, when the ground is soft, we may have had an issue with five-inch hoof indentations because they are so big."