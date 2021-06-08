Mayor of Greater Manchester: 'It is not a lockdown. It is not a ban'

The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has welcomed the Government's "strengthened package of support" to tackle a rise in the Delta variant of coronavirus.

In a press conference this afternoon, it was revealed that the case rate per 100,000 people across Greater Manchester is now at 175 - a rise from previous weeks and a 'serious concern' according to Sir Richard Leese.

Andy Burnham said:

It is very important to keep a sense of proportion about what's been announced. It is guidance. It is advice. It is not a lockdown. It is not a ban. Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham

He continued:

"It is a sensible approach given the rise we have seen. But people can go about living their lives."

Burnham said the support given to Bolton was working to reduce Covid rates and that intervention in Greater Manchester and Lancashire was coming earlier than it had in Bolton.

On vaccinations, the Mayor called on the government for supplies of the vaccine to be brought 'forward', to allow Greater Manchester to surge vaccines and go 'further, faster'. He added: "We are confident that we have the tools that we need to turn the rising cases around."

Andy Burnham revealed he had his second dose of the vaccine today, and urged anyone eligible for vaccination to take it up.

There are 131 Covid patients across Greater Manchester hospitals.