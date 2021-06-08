Passengers on a cruise ship sailing from Liverpool banned from Scotland

Hundreds of passengers on a cruise ship sailing from Liverpool have been told they will not be allowed to disembark when they arrive in Scotland on Wednesday.

The MSC Virtuosa left Liverpool on Tuesday and was due to dock at Greenock on Wednesday at about 9.30am, departing at 8pm the same day.

The seven-night cruise is then due to drop anchor at Belfast, Southampton and the Isle of Portland before returning to Greenock and with a final stop at Liverpool the following day.

The MSC cruise ship left liverpool for a 7 day domestic cruise but passengers banned from Scotland Credit: MSC Cruises

However the Scottish Passenger Agents' Association (SPAA), the professional body for travel agents and the sector in Scotland, has seen a copy of an email sent to current passengers by the cruise operator.

It says: "Due to the latest Scottish Government Covid 19 restrictions and regulations... we are sorry to inform you that the port call of Greenock has been cancelled.

"No guests are allowed to embark or disembark... This decision has been made by the Scottish Government and is out of our control."

Michele Lister, who works for Glasgow-based Glen Travel, is one of those who boarded the ship in Liverpool, and has expressed her disappointment at not being allowed in to Greenock.

We were expecting to go into Greenock tomorrow morning for the full day... and we're not allowed to go into my own country which is really disappointing. Michele Lister from Glen Travel

"There's about half a dozen people that I'm aware of on board that are Scottish and they want to show off to the English customers what Scotland's all about and they want to spend the money in the area as well, which is badly needed.

Joanne Dooey, the SPPA president, said: "We're now facing the situation where Scottish passengers who joined the cruise in Liverpool are barred from setting foot in their own country.

The Scottish Government has effectively closed the country's borders to anything other than road travel. The irony is that any of these passengers can get in a car and drive from Southampton to Inverclyde with no testing, border control or vaccinations. Joanne Dooey

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: "We fully understand the impact of the current restrictions on domestic cruises.