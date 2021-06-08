Young Mancunian poet is published for the first time... in Norwegian

Bookshops in Norway are selling the first collection of poems by a young Mancunian, written entirely in Norwegian.

Jenny Gaskill moved with her family from Manchester to the Arctic Circle, at the age of 7, and began penning limericks to lift the gloom of the cold, dark days. After learning Norwegian, she wrote in that as well as English.

Jenny was initially not happy to be moved to Norway's bitterly cold north

Her writing eventually attracted a publisher who has put her work into print as "Du smaker som alle diktene jeg skulle ønske jeg fikk til å skrive." The title translates into English as "You taste like all the poems I wish I could write," and the poems are about love in all its forms.

The poet's family are avid Manchester City fans without which, she says, there would be no book

Jenny's parents met when her father, David, travelled to Norway to watch his beloved Manchester City in a pre-season tour. She says how they met is one of "those stories" the 21-year-old never thought she could live up to.