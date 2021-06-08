Your Granada Weather Photos - June 2021

How do I submit a photo?

Email: granada.weather@itv.com (this is the best option for image quality)

Twitter: @JoBlytheTV, @KerrieGosneyTV, @EmmaJessonTV

St Mary's Marina, Rufford Credit: MICK GARDNER
Sundown over Morecambe Bay Credit: DAVE BILLINGE
Blackpool, sky and sand scape Credit: ZOE HODKINSON
Cloudy start for the fab four. Liverpool Waterfront Credit: STEVE MULVILLE
Middleton Sands, Heysham Credit: ANTHONY TURNER
Fleetwood sunset Credit: CHERRY SMITH
Sun halo over the Isle of Man Credit: DAVE CORKISH
Bury sunshine Credit: TERRY HAMILTON
Bee on Lavender Credit: JANET PACKHAM, Heysham
Morecambe Credit: CHRIS COATES
Bumblebee and Lupin in the garden Credit: TONY MARSH, Warrington
Evening stroll in Edenfield Credit: STEVE SWIFT
Pendle Hill from Cliviger Credit: ALAN NOTHAND
Garden colour against blue sky in Worsley Credit: BRIAN HIBBERT
Buttercups & bees near Manchester Airport Credit: DARREN MOSTON
Pendle Hill from Clitheroe Credit: CARL DENNEY

Tips for taking weather pictures

  • When taking a picture to be used on one of our weather forecasts, don't forget to make them landscape - rather than portrait - as this fits the screen better.

  • Also, remember that the weather presenters stand on the left-hand side of the screen, so worth taking note of this when trying to capture that perfect picture to send into us.

  • It's also great if you can tell us where the picture was taken and the name you would like us to credit the picture with.

  • By sending your pictures to us, you agree for us to use them in our weather forecasts to be broadcast on television and online (though the copyright will remain with you at all times, and you will be credited).