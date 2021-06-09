Brother and sister jailed for forcing food into sleeping man's mouth

A brother and sister have been jailed for a total of six years and three months after feeding kebab meat to a man that caused him to choke to death.

David Noble was jailed for three years and three months, and his sister Nicole Cavin was jailed for three years.

They were both found guilty of manslaughter after feeding kebab meat to 65-year-old, David Clarke, who was intoxicated on a train to Barrow on March 2, 2019.

The court heard how the siblings knew the victim and ended up sitting together after boarding the train at Lancaster.

Witnesses said David Clarke appeared to be sleeping when the siblings started putting kebab meat into his mouth, which led to him involuntary vomiting before collapsing.

Paramedics arrived and removed food from his throat before he was rushed to hospital, but he died the next day.

This is an incredibly tragic case and we send our heartfelt sympathies to the family of the victim David Clark. We are pleased that the case has finally been brought to a conclusion. DS Gemma Jones, Investigating Officer

This was an unusual and highly complex legal case and I commend the courage of those witnesses who came forward and provided statements and those who attended court to give evidence. Detective Chief Inspector Steve May

The family of David Clark have asked for privacy at this time:

"We would like to ask that our family's privacy be respected at this time and for us to be allowed to come to terms with today’s verdict and to grieve and remember a much loved husband, father and brother in private".