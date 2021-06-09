Report by Granada Reports correspondent Elaine Willcox

Pub and restaurant owners say they need a decision soon about the planned ending of restrictions in less than two weeks.

Legal coronavirus restrictions are set to end on 21 June, but there is growing concern following rising case numbers that it could be delayed.

The Prime Minister refused to confirm if easing would go ahead, and instead said the Government will assess the impact the coronavirus vaccination programme is having.

But, the confusing message is frustrating many pub and restaurant owners, who say they just want a decision.

Tom Evans employs 25 staff at his refurbished pub-restaurant the Rose and Crown, in Ulnes Walton in Chorley, and says the lack of clarity on lockdown easing is draining.

He said: "We have completely transformed the outdoor area to ensure it is Covid secure, which is proving very popular, but the only thing we need is certainty from the Government on what we can do indoors."

He added: "We do have bookings for 30 plus people, which was this proposed date in June, where we're now phoning these people telling them that actually this isn't going to go ahead.

"But obviously we can't make a final decision on a party of 50, a party of 60, up until the Government say yes or no because then I'm turning people away."

The hospitality sector say they have played their part and have transformed their businesses to keep customers safe.

But restaurants like Tom's are fully booked on 21 June, and say the lack of clarity means they do not know whether to order stock or not, through fear it could go to waste.

The uncertainty is seeing many customers already cancel bookings - but ministers say liftting lockdown is a finely balanced judgement, and a decision that cannot be rushed.

